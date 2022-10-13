Quincy Woman Dead From Late Night Crash Near George

A twenty-four-year-old Quincy woman is dead from a single-car crash west of George at around 11:20 Wednesday night.

Deputies say the victim was driving a 2009 Pontiac east on South Frontage Road West, when the car drove off the pavement and onto the soft shoulder.

An over correction led the car to spin out of control and roll several times across the frontage road, and onto the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90.

The car came to rest on the freeway’s median.

The victim was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car.

She died at the scene.

The victim’s name will be released after family is is notified. Her remains are with Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison, who will perform an autopsy.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Motor Traffic Unit is investigating.