Red Flag Warning for Extreme Heat and Smoke for North Central Washington

A Red Flag Warning was issued for Friday and Saturday due to increased heat and wind, bringing the risk for extreme wildfire activity.

The National Weather Service station in Spokane forecast extreme hot and dry weather conditions for Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Adams counties.

Friday will have a high of 102 degrees, bringing dry humidity that could escalate unstable fire conditions.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Steve Bodnar reports that there will be increased smoke sometime Friday afternoon.

Bodnar states that south winds will be bringing smoke from a fire from Oregon, coming up to the Central Washington area.

Going into Saturday, fire conditions will remain extreme with the addition of gusty winds, bringing potential thunderstorms and possibly igniting new fires.

Areas east of Wenatchee may receive some showers between Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures should start gradually cooling down throughout next week, starting Wednesday.

Visit this link for updates on air quality.