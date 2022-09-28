Regional Jets to Serve Pangborn Ahead of Schedule

Travelers flying between Wenatchee and Seattle won’t have to wait until next year to take a regional jet.

At a Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority meeting this week, Port CEO, Jim Kuntz, said Horizon Air has moved up its originally-scheduled date for serving Pangborn Memorial Airport with its Embraer 175 aircraft.

“The new regional jet service - the E-175 - will start flying Wenatchee the first week of December, so they’ve moved it up.”

In March, Horizon said it would begin offering regional jet service out of Pangborn in January, 2023.

That announcement coincided with the carrier’s news that it was retiring its entire fleet of Bombardier Q400 turboprops – the only plane that Horizon currently uses to serve Pangborn.

Kuntz added that crews at the East Wenatchee airport will begin making the necessary adjustments to accommodate the new regional jet service right away.

“They’re taking the old equipment out and bringing in the equipment that will service the E-175 at the airport.”

An online search for departures and arrivals at Pangborn on Wednesday indicates the first day the new regional jets will serve the airport is December 5.

Horizon recently reduced its service at Pangborn from two daily departures and arrivals to only one. The carrier was offering three flights in and out of the Pangborn every day prior to the pandemic.