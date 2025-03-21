Remote Camping Options Open But Limited Along Lake Chelan

The U.S. Forest Service is reminding visitors that its portion of the Lakeshore Trail at the north end of Lake Chelan is open, but with two overnight camping closures.

The Cascade Creek and Moore Point Campgrounds are both closed for overnight use, however, day use is permitted at each location.

Spokesperson Robin DeMario with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says the weather should also be considered when camping in the area.

"We recommend people avoid the area if rain is predicted. The campgrounds are situated on an alluvial fan, and there is a potential risk of debris flows or flooding from burn scars up drainage which could impact those campgrounds."

There is a dispersed camping area located on an old orchard to the southeast of Moore Point which is open. This location has no amenities like picnic tables or tent pads, and only features pit-style toilets requiring campers to supply their own toilet paper.

No other camping options are available outside the closure area at Cascade Creek, and DeMario says there's only one other camping spot along the trail.

"The only other camping option along the trail is the Meadow Creek Shelter, and that's just over seven miles from Prince Creek, but it is very limited and will likely fill up fast with the other campgrounds being closed."

DeMario says it's also important for recreationists to remember that the distance between Price Creek and Moore Point is about 11 miles, so those hiking the trail should plan accordingly. And all visitors should remember not to camp on private property.