Rep. Schrier To Hold Farm Bill Discussion In Wenatchee Monday

Washington 8th District U.S. Representative Kim Schrier will be in Wenatchee Monday to bring attention to the Congressional Farm Bill.

Schrier announced earlier this month that she'd be making appearances around the district as this year’s Farm Bill gets finalized.

Monday she'll be joined by Chelan Douglas Farm Bureau President April Clayton and NW Horticultural Council President Mark Powers to hold discussions at the Washington State Apple Commission.

Farmers and agricultural stakeholders from Chelan and Kittitas counties are also expected to attend the gathering.

Schrier is also Chair of the New Democrat Coalition Farm Bill Task Force and will be shaping the business friendly group’s Farm Bill policy.

She held discussions last summer with member of the House Agriculture Committee in Carnation that was attended by more than 100 people.

Monday’s appearance is April 3 at the Washington Apple Commission headquarters at 2900 Euclid Avenue, Wenatchee.

The meeting will take place at 11am.

Schrier will take a tour of the sliced apple company Crunch Pack in Cashmere afterwards.