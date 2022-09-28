Retired Police Chief Detains Man With Gun At Moses Lake School

A 22-year-old man faces felony charges after being accused of displaying and gun and making threats in a school parking lot in Moses Lake Tuesday.

Two students told staff at CB Tech about the threats, which triggered a lock down there and at other schools in the area.

Current CB Tech teacher and retired Police Chief Dave Ruffin then went to the parking lot, where he was able to the suspect until police arrived.

Leonel Balderas-Mondragon was taken to the Grant County Jail on three charges, including felony threats.

Police say Balderas-Mondragon admitted to officers that he had a 9mm handgun in the car. The car was taken for a search warrant to recover the firearm.

No one was injured in the event, and the schools were released from lockdown shortly afterwards.

CB Tech is the Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center, which serves as a career training center for high school-age students from eleven school districts.

It opened in 2014.