Ritzville Hospital In Jeopardy Of Closing Amid Financial Concerns

One of only two hospitals in Adams County might soon close due to financial concerns.

In a Worker Adjustment & Retaining Notification (WARN) sent to the state of Washington this month, East Adams Rural Healthcare (EARH) said it might layoff all 108 employees at its hospital in Ritzville by sometime in January.

The layoffs and resulting closure of the hospital are being considered due to significant financial shortfalls, which Interim CEO Todd Nida indicated could prompt EARH to file for bankruptcy.

Get our free mobile app

Nida says the healthcare company has lost $13.4 million over the past four years, although he does it expect to break even for 2025 thanks to $2 million in Washington State Hospital Distressed funds it received in July.

Despite the influx of financial support, Nida went on the note that EARH is already well in the rears to a number of its suppliers, who won't continue doing business with the healthcare company unless its accounts are brought up to date.

EARH's Chief Operating Officer, Dallas Killian, says the company is currently seeking state funding sources to keep its Ritzville Hospital up and running into the new year.

EARH's Ritzville location is the only hospital in Adams County besides Othello Community Hospital, and if it closes, the nearest emergency room would be 45 miles away at Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake.

Killian adds that ECHO is also seeking to designate the Ritzville Hospital as a Rural Emergency Hospital through the state legislature, which would potentially increase its government funding stream.

A levy asking Adams County residents to raise funds for the Ritzville hospital is also being considered, but it wouldn't be able to appear before voters until February.