Rollover Crash Driver Flees Scene, Leaves Injured Passenger In Car

Police are looking for a driver who left the scene after crashing their vehicle and injuring a passenger in Okanogan County late Wednesday.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at 11 p.m. on State Route 155 ten miles north of Elmer City when a sedan lost control, left the roadway, and flipped - coming to rest on its top.

Troopers say 26-year-old Tristan M. McCrea of Nespelem was seriously injured in the crash and transported to Coulee Medical Center for treatment, while the driver fled the scene.

Trooper Jeremy Weber says the driver's identity is currently unknown and under investigation.

"We're not sure at this point if it was a stolen vehicle. We're also not sure if the passenger had been hitchhiking or didn't really know the guy or does and just isn't saying who he is to protect him. But because of the driver causing the accident, he's responsible for his passenger who was injured, and he just left him there."

Investigators are currently seeking any information that could lead to the driver's identity or whereabouts.