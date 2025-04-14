Single Vehicle Rollover Crash Ejects Driver Near Mattawa Friday
A single-vehicle rollover crash south of Mattawa injured one person Friday evening.
Washington State Patrol says it happened around 6:10 p.m. on Highway 243 S at milepost 2 when a vehicle left the roadway onto the southbound shoulder. The unidentified driver of a SUV overcorrected and rolled the vehicle and stopped in a ditch on the northbound side of the roadway.
Trooper Jeremy Weber says the driver did not wear his seatbelt and the crash ejected him from the vehicle.
The driver sustained serious injuries and received transportation to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
