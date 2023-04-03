Roundabout Project Underway On SR 28 West Of Quincy

Construction is underway to build a roundabout at the intersection of SR 28 and White Trail Road west of Quincy.

Crews have closed off the shoulders of SR 28 in preparation for next Monday's (4/10) reduction of the highway to a single lane with a portable flagger controlling traffic flow around the clock.

Washington Department of Transportation spokesperson Lauren Loebsack says the roundabout should be finished and open for travel in 45 days.

"After the pavement has setup for a couple of weeks, then they'll go back in there and do the permanent striping," said Loebsack. "And then there will be one more occasion, likely just with shoulder closures, where we will do whatever hydroseeding and final landscaping around there that is planned."

Image of SR 28 Roundabout Project from Washington Department of Transportation Image of SR 28 Roundabout Project from Washington Department of Transportation loading...

White Trail Road will also be completely closed at the intersection, which means all traffic will have to pass through Quincy to access SR 281 south to I-90.

Loebsack said the contractor will also have signage setup on northbound SR 281 advising drivers that there will be no access from White Trail Road to SR 28 west of Quincy.

Grant County and the City of Quincy identified the intersection as a safety concern, with traffic backing up on White Trail Road to access the highway.

Loebsack says the intersection has been the site of numerous crashes and constant near misses in recent years.

"What we're seeing now is frustrated people making desperate decisions to try and move through the intersection," Loebsack said. "The conditions of the roundabout will reduce that."

The project was awarded $2.46 million in funding to Grant County, and the County requested that the project be managed by WSDOT.

The total cost of the project is roughly $2.8 million.