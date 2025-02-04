Royal City Man Pleads Guilty In Shooting That Injured Two

A Royal City man is facing over 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to crimes connected with a shooting that injured two people 13 months ago.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 69-year-old Macario Mendez-Tovar entered guilty pleas to charges of first-degree assault and second-degree assault with a firearms enhancement as part of plea bargain.

Get our free mobile app

Prosecutors say Tovar was intoxicated when he shot the two victims during an argument in the 17000 block of Road 10 Southwest in Royal City on December 15, 2023.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 183 months in prison for Tovar with an additional 54 months of community supervision to follow.