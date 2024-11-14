For its upcoming benefit concert, the Salvation Army is partnering with a very special guest: the appropriately named and melodically inclined GladSong.

Capt. Nathan Darling, a longtime mainstay of the Salvation Army's Wenatchee branch, has more.

"GladSong, of course, is a community choir," Darling says. "It does benefit concerts for nonprofits in the area. They had contacted us this year about doing a concert; their intention is to benefit our feeding program."

The Salvation Army's feeding program is extensive. In addition to its food pantry, the nonprofit routinely serves hot meals onsite.

"The concert itself is free of charge," Darling says, "but we will have the opportunity for people who wish to donate toward our feeding program. That'll be available if people wish to do so."

The performance is scheduled for Sunday, 7 p.m. at Hope Church in Wenatchee.