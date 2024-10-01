Sarge is a resilient 3-year-old tripod who came to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) with a shoulder injury. Sadly, the injury lead to the amputation of one of his front legs.

Sarge recovered beautifully in a loving foster home. A DNA test, revealing his background is Great Pyrenees, Border Collie, Australian Kelpie, Australian Koolie, and American Indian Dog.

His foster mom describes him as a dream! He’s great with people of all ages, rides well in the car, and has enjoyed adventures camping, visiting Petco, and shopping at Lowe’s.

However, Sarge would do best in a home without cats, small dogs, or other dogs, as he tends to chase cats and prefers being the only dog

Sarge

Breed: Great Pyrenees mix

Age: 3 years

Sex: Male

Animal ID: WVHS-A-25754

WVHS is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.

