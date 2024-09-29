Below is a condensed guide to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society's fundraising exploits, which will ramp up precipitously in the weeks and months ahead.

Unless the donor specifies a particular use, fundraiser proceeds go into the Humane Society's "general fund," according to interim executive director Jane Provo. "They help us keep the doors open, the lights on, the staff paid."

What: Barktoberfest

Where: Dog Haus Brewery in Leavenworth

When: Thursday, Oct. 3, 3 to 9 p.m.

Says Jane Provo: "From 3 to 5, we'll actually have some adoptable dogs that we love to show off, so we invite everybody to come. There's also going to be an event that sounds pretty interesting: a man-vs.-dog pie-eating contest! I can only imagine."

Click here for more information.

What: Dogs at the Dam

Where: Rocky Reach Dam in East Wenatchee

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Says Provo: "You can definitely bring your own pets here. We have a bunch of things planned for kids and for dogs. There's going to be an obstacle course that dogs can run. They'll be other dog games, booths, and we'll give the dogs Pup Cups and other kinds of treats. It should be a great day for families."

Click here for more information.

What: Tail & Tastings Gala

Where: Wenatchee Golf & Country Club

When: Friday, Oct. 11, 6 p.m.

Says Provo: "Our gala is the biggest event we have each year. This year we're having it at a new venue - a little bit smaller than what we've had in the past, so seating is more limited. Get your tickets as soon as possible."

"We've got some wonderful live auction items, including a potential trip to the Country Music Awards in Nashville or a relaxing weekend at the Sleeping Lady resort in Leavenworth. Fun evening, beautiful location. We invite all."

Click here to scan dining options, purchase tickets or donate an auction item.