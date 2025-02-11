School E,P&O Levies Today in North Central Washington
Tuesday, February 11th is a special election day with a number of school districts in North Central Washington asking voters to approve levies.
The request to renew Education, program and operations (E,P & O) levies are before voters in the Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Cascade, Manson, Ephrata and Grand Coulee school districts. Only voters living within those district boundaries received a ballot.
The levies support student's educational needs such as instructional materials, special education, technology and some operational expenses including essential teachers and staff, and extra-curricular activities not funded by the State
A simple majority is required for approval.
Ballots are due in drop boxes by 8pm or postmarked with today's date.
We will post election results as results are tabulated
