Science in Our Valley Seminar Series Returns this Fall

The Science in Our Valley seminar series is returning this fall, where residents can learn about local research projects in multiple academic disciplines.

The Apple STEM Network began this program began back in Oct. 2017, featuring presentations by local scientists and science educators within and outside the North Central Washington region.

This seminar series will begin on Sep. 28, with a different seminar every Wednesday at 4 p.m., concluding on Nov. 16. Presentations will be held at the WSU Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center on 1100 N Western Ave, Wenatchee.

K-12 educators are recommended to come and can clock their hours through the North Central Educational Service District.

Each seminar is free and open to the public. Registration is not required to attend.

To learn more about this series visit here.

The seminar schedule is as follows: