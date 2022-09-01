Science in Our Valley Seminar Series Returns this Fall
The Science in Our Valley seminar series is returning this fall, where residents can learn about local research projects in multiple academic disciplines.
The Apple STEM Network began this program began back in Oct. 2017, featuring presentations by local scientists and science educators within and outside the North Central Washington region.
This seminar series will begin on Sep. 28, with a different seminar every Wednesday at 4 p.m., concluding on Nov. 16. Presentations will be held at the WSU Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center on 1100 N Western Ave, Wenatchee.
K-12 educators are recommended to come and can clock their hours through the North Central Educational Service District.
Each seminar is free and open to the public. Registration is not required to attend.
To learn more about this series visit here.
The seminar schedule is as follows:
- Sept 28: Human and Algorithmic Bias in Artificial Intelligence. Researcher: Jarren Briscoe, WSU GAAN Doctoral Fellow
- Oct. 5: Polyelectrolyte Solutions and Coacervates: Applications from Intelligent Inks to Energy Storage. Researcher: Dr. Dion Riverra, CWU Analytical & Physical Chemistry Professor and Chair
- Oct. 12: Pear Psylla in Our Valley - 70 years of Effort Towards Sustainable Integrated Pest Management. Researcher: Dr. Robert Orpet, WSU Post-doctoral Research Associate Entomology
- Oct. 19: Data Literacy: A K-16 initiative. Researcher: Dr. Nairanjana Dasgupta, WSU Statistics Professor and Chair
- Oct. 26: Strong Phylogenetic Congruence Between Tulasnella Fungi and Their Associated Drakaeinae Orchids. Researcher: Dr. Arild Arifin, WSU Post-doctoral Research Associate Plant Pathology
- Nov. 2: AI and Agriculture - Here in Wenatchee! Researcher: Mr. Steve Mantle, Inov8.ag Founder, CEO, and Data Scientist
- Nov. 9: Empowering Women in Ag: Lessons From Abroad. Researcher: Dr. Mustafa Ojonuba Jibrin, WSU Post-Doctoral Research Associate Plant Pathology
- Nov. 16: Wildfires in North Central Washington: Proactive Management Approaches. Researcher: Dr. Susan Prichard, UW Fire Ecologist