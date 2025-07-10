The U.S. Marshals Service has called off an extensive search for triple-murder suspect Travis Decker in Southern Idaho.

The decision came Wednesday after authorities located and interviewed a hiker who'd been identified as Decker by a family who was recreating in the area, and it was confirmed that person was not the 32-year-old from Wenatchee who is wanted for the kidnapping and killing of his three young daughters.

Law enforcement had been searching for Decker in the Bear Creek area of the Sawtooth National Forest since the weekend, after the family reported seeing a hiker who matched his description - including his being the same approximate height and weight, and having the same hair, facial hair, and similar tattoos.

Investigators reportedly located the man that was thought to be Decker late Tuesday or early Wednesday and interviewed him with his full cooperation.

Decker is wanted for the first-degree murder of 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker, whose bodies were found at a remote campsite 17 miles west of Leavenworth on June 2, three days after he'd picked them up from their mother's home for a scheduled visitation.

Anyone who thinks they spot Decker or has any information regarding his current whereabouts is being urged to contact their nearest U.S. Marshals office or the U.S. Marshals Service Communication Center at 800-336-0102 or usmarshals.gov/tips.

The Marshals Service is still offering a reward up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of Decker.