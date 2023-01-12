Second-Degree Murder Charge Dropped Against Cashmere Man

The Chelan County Prosecutor officially dismissed murder charges against the man who shot and killed someone in Cashmere back in September.

On Jan. 11, Chelan County Superior Court ruled to dismiss the second-degree murder charge placed against 24-year-old Jesus Torres-Lucatero without prejudice.

On Sep. 23, Torres-Lucatero shot and killed 22-year-old Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo in front of Cashmere Valley Bank in Cashmere on Sep. 23.

Prosecutors believe Torres-Lucatero was justified in using deadly force in order to defend his younger brother, 22-year-old Guillermo Torres-Lucatero.

Video footage of the event showed Urbina-Sotelo attacking Guillermo Torres-Lucatero with a baseball bat when he was shot and killed by Jesus Torres-Lucatero.

Events leading up to this incident included a confrontation between Urbina-Sotelo's younger brother and Torres-Lucatero, resulting in beer bottles being thrown at the front door of Urbina-Sotelo's home.