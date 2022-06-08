Second Early Morning Fire Inside 3 Months Occurs at Packaging Plant North of Wenatchee

A second early morning fire in three months has left some damage at Keyes Fibre on U.S. 97A north of Wenatchee.

Firefighters arrived at about 2:15 am today and located a fire in an oven at the factory, which was put out by roughly 3:45am.

Six fire engine were sent to the scene from Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2.

There were no injuries injuries. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the blaze

Keyes Packaging has a history of fires dating back to 2005 when huge stacks of paper fruit-packing trays ignited.





