Second Eastmont Resource Officer To Start This Month

The Eastmont School District will have a second resource officer in place later this month.

East Wenatchee Police Officer Isaac Cooper was selected for the role by Chief Rick Johnson, based on a recommendation from the school district.

Eastmont Assistant Superintendent Matt Charlton says he’s confident Cooper will be a good fit.

“We’ve been real pleased with his positivity and interaction with students,” Charlton said. “He’s well received by them. He has a sincere interest in relating with them and getting to know them. And so, we felt really good about adding him to the team,”

Cooper will join existing Resource Officer Ivy Jacobsen, who was appointed to the district earlier this year.

Cooper will work primarily at the two junior highs while Jacobsen will focus on the High School.

Charlton says grammar schools will also be in the mix.

“We’re hopeful that we can start to have both officers spend some time in elementaries and start to get to know those kids, and help to provide some proactive meetings and trainings with kids and things like that,” Charlton said”

Cooper's first day on the job will be October 24.

He's a Gonzaga University graduate, who is also and a member of the East Cascade SWAT team and a field training officer.

The Eastmont School District and East Wenatchee City Council came to an agreement in September on how to pay for the new resource officer.

Eastmont will reimburse East Wenatchee for 60% of the cost of both officers.

The combined base salaries, including benefits, is $269,841 per year, which means the district will pay $161,905 per school year.

In addition, the district will pay an additional $1,980 per quarter to help cover the costs of an additional vehicle for the second resource officer.

Prior to the hiring of Jacobsen earlier this year, the Eastmont School District had gone 10 years without a resource officer.