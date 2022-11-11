Semi Fire Blocks US 97 South Of Dryden For Almost 4 Hours

U.S. Highway 97 was blocked for nearly four hours last night after a semi caught fire several miles south of the Big-Y intersection with U.S. 2 near Dryden.

Troopers say the semi driven by 46-year-old Yariel Perez of Miami, Florida was traveling northbound when the rear brakes of the tractor caught fire.

They say Perez successfully stopped the semi, but was not able to detach the tractor from the trailer.

The semi became full engulfed in flames before firefighters arrived on the scene.

There were no injuries.

The roadway didn't reopen until almost 10:30 last night, after the semi fire started just after 6:30.