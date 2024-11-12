Wenatchee Senior Center Honors A Local Veteran
A proud veteran, Aldridge joined the U.S. Army at 19. He was honorably discharged after serving his country for six years. Bob was stationed in Germany and acted as an aircraft mechanic in Bootygun. He received the Army of Occupation Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Aldridge returned stateside to fulfill the remainder of his service to the country.
During the award ceremony WVSAC Executive Director Lisa Blair remarked "Bob, we are so grateful for your decision to defend our country, and the inherent risks you knew you’d be taking. We are so proud to be able to honor you today!" she said, holding back tears. "We are privileged to be able to honor all the men and women who have previously served in our military. Many have returned home to their families, but many have paid the ultimate sacrifice, and for that we are eternally grateful."
