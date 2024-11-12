The Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center (WVSAC) selects a local veteran to honor on Veterans Day with commemorative quilt donated by the talented quilting members of the center.

Bob Aldridge was honored during a ceremony at the WVSAC on Friday, November 8th.

Aldridge receives commemerative quilt from Lisa Blair Image: WVSAC Aldridge receives commemorative quilt from Lisa Blair Image: WVSAC loading...

Aldrige is a longtime member of the Senior Activuty Center and continues a lifetime of service volunteering with KC Help, an independent nonprofit that loans durable medical equipment to the community free of charge.

A proud veteran, Aldridge joined the U.S. Army at 19. He was honorably discharged after serving his country for six years. Bob was stationed in Germany and acted as an aircraft mechanic in Bootygun. He received the Army of Occupation Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Aldridge returned stateside to fulfill the remainder of his service to the country.

Bob Aldridge (bottom left) with Army buddies in Germany Image: WVSAC Bob Aldridge (bottom left) with Army buddies in Germany Image: WVSAC loading...

During the award ceremony WVSAC Executive Director Lisa Blair remarked "Bob, we are so grateful for your decision to defend our country, and the inherent risks you knew you’d be taking. We are so proud to be able to honor you today!" she said, holding back tears. "We are privileged to be able to honor all the men and women who have previously served in our military. Many have returned home to their families, but many have paid the ultimate sacrifice, and for that we are eternally grateful."

An honor well deserved and Thank You Bob Aldridge for your service to our country and the community in the years that have followed.