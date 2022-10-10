Several Closures Coming to Valley Mall Parkway & Vicinity

Motorists in East Wenatchee will be seeing a lot of road construction in the coming weeks.

Ryan Foust of Selland Construction says the first activity will occur tomorrow (Tuesday, October 11).

“We will be closing the intersection of French Street and Standerfer Avenue from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will also be closed again on October 19 for paving.”

Valley Mall Parkway could also see delays and closures on the 19th due to paving work.

Later in the month, Foust says the intersection of Valley Mall and 9th Street NE will be subject to a lengthy closure as well.

“That intersection will be closed for 12 consecutive days, from October 24 to November 4, for utility installations and paving.”

A detour around the closure will be established on Baker Street and motorists will still be able to access French Street during the closure.