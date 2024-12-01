The Washington State Patrol is reporting a single-vehicle collision on I-90, just west of George.

Things came to a head just after 6:00 a.m. on Friday. Troopers say that 34-year-old José Arreola, of Uniontown, Wash., was asleep when he failed to negotiate a curve veering to his right.

Before long the snoozing motorist plowed into a fence. He then came to rest on the right side of the fence.

Get our free mobile app

Arreola was treated for injuries, first in Quincy and then at Wenatchee Hospital.

His seatbelt was unbuckled at the time of the crash, but troopers say he wasn't under the influence. It's worth pointing out, however, that impairments stemming from sleep deprivation are similar to drunkenness. Say no to groggy driving.