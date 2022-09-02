Smoke Near Leavenworth Reach Unhealthy Air Quality Levels

Source: Chelan County Emergency Management.

Smoke surrounding Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee areas have reached unhealthy levels. 

The air quality in northern Chelan County has reached an unhealthy air quality level due to the smoke coming from the White River and Irving Peak Fires, roughly 15 miles northwest of Plain.

According to this fire and smoke map, the Air Quality Index (AQI) currently sits at 171 near Lake Wenatchee.

A smoke warning was also issued for areas surrounding the Entiat mountains.

Residents in those areas are advised to stay inside or reduce their exposure outside.

