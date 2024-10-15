The winter solstice is two months away, but snowfall is imminent on the mountain passes of the Cascades.

According to the National Weather Service, "A pattern change is coming with a cold trough of low pressure to bring colder temperatures with snow in the mountains. Most significant snow accumulations will occur in the Cascades with travel impacts possible along Highway 2 over Stevens Pass and along Highway 20 over Washington Pass. Friday morning temperatures will feature some of the coldest temperatures of the season thus far this season."

Stevens Pass is due for four to six inches of accumulation, with similar amounts expected at Washington Pass.

"Snowfall amounts will be very elevation-dependent," says NWS forecaster Greg Koch. "This is due to the marginal temperatures accompanying this first snowfall of the season."

Get our free mobile app

"There's the potential for four to six inches of snow at Stevens Pass, but we're not expecting that much in the way of accumulation impacting travel - because of the warmer ground temperatures. The snow that's expected to fall on the order of 12 to 24 hours, we're not expecting this to be a high-impact travel event."

"But by Friday, or maybe even late in the day Thursday, if you have a good vantage point of the Cascades, you'll see some white up there!"

"There may be some slushy accumulations at times, and those accumulations would be most likely to occur Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but accumulations are not anticipated to last very long as far as Highway 2 or going over Washington Pass further north."

In any case, this is a prime opportunity to start preparing for winter travel, Koch says.

"Get your vehicle ready; make sure you have the winter supply kit in your trunk or in the back if you do a lot of traveling across mountain passes. That would include some water in case you're to become stranded or stuck in the snow."

"It's good also to carry a cell phone charger with you as well as blankets and appropriate footwear - and coats! - in the event you have to do some walking to find assistance."

Click here to access WSDOT's winter driving supply checklist.

On a related note, studded tires - unlawful most of the year - are legal again effective November 1. We are awaiting comment from WSDOT spokesperson Lauren Loebsack.