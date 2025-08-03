A Moses Lake Man is dead and another has injuries after a two-vehicle accident near Soap Lake Saturday morning.

Get our free mobile app

Washington State Patrol said it happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Routes 28 and 17 when the driver of an SUV, 20-year-old Chloe Goforth of Wenatchee, attempted to turn left on SR 17, when another SUV, driven by 39-year-old Ricardo Mesina of Moses Lake, struck Goforth.

Troopers say Messina wore his seatbelt but died at the scene, while Goforth did not wear her seatbelt and sustained serious injuries. She went to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.

Drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.