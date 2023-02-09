Some of the best Super Bowl Commercials 

I’m a strange guy, I watch the Super Bowl for the commercials. I’ll DVR the game so I can go back and watch them again and rate them. Here is a short list of a few that have caught my eye over the years.

Groundhog Day, Jeep, 2020

you tube you tube loading...

A very smart send-up of Ground Hogs Day with Bill Murray and... a groundhog. Among the images you see is my favorite, Bill Murray’s character playing Wack A Mole.

The next big thing, Samsung, 2013

you tube you tube loading...

This add has Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen showing up for to audition for a Samsung Commercial. It winds up going to Lebron James.

Magic Fridge, Bud Light, 2006

Administrator Administrator loading...

What if you don’t want to share your fridge full of bud light with your buddies? You install a secret revolving wall in your apartment. The problem is there are a bunch of thirsty dudes on the other side of the wall.

Pug Attack, Doritos, 2011

you tube you tube loading...

If you are a dog owner you know it’s not good to tease your pet with people's snacks. In this Super Bowl spot, the boyfriend learns this the hard way.

It’s A Tide Add, Tide, 2018

you tube you tube loading...

David Harbour walks through several overused advertising tropes and turns them on their heads for this ad, and then continues to pop up later in the game with more.

The Man Your Man Could Smell Like, Olde Spice, 2010

you tube you tube loading...

A very clever ad with a hot guy, a smooth voice, great dialog, and fancy editing, ending with a horse.

The Force, Volkswagen, 2011

you tube you tube loading...

Just think, take Star Wars, add a little kid, and a... car? The little guy is in a Darth Vader costume and throughout the commercial is trying to use “the force” to no avail until he gets to his dad's new VW. Dad uses the remote start and makes the kids' day.

Bohemian Rhapsody, Mountain Dew, 2000

you tube you tube loading...

Take one of the most recognizable songs of classic rock and turn it into a commercial parody. The new lyrics are great, the performance is spot on, and the editing is clever and spot-on.

Cat Herders, Electronic Data Systems, 2000

you tube you tube loading...

I love this one. It was produced to look and feel like a documentary telling the history of “Cat Herders” in the west. It’s played totally straight with the images describing the joke. The downside was no one cared about Electronic Data Systems.

Every year we get some funny new Super Bowl spots to add to our collection and some that really suck. I’m looking forward to what this year has to offer.

Images from Watchmojo on YouTube,