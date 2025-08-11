A Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed Saturday morning when a motorcyclist struck him as he helped remove a fallen hay bale from Interstate 90 near Cheney.

Get our free mobile app

59-year-old Sergeant Kenneth Salas, had stopped his patrol car with emergency lights on to block the lane and assist the hay truck driver.

According to Washington State Patrol, a motorcyclist swerved into the lane, hit the patrol car, and struck Salas. He died at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center; the motorcyclist suffered a serious leg injury.

A law enforcement procession escorted Salas’ body to the county medical examiner’s office later that day. A 34-year veteran of the Sheriff's office, Salas served in numerous roles since joining the Sheriff’s Office in 1991 and also spent over 20 years in the U.S. Air Force and Washington Air National Guard.

The State Patrol is investigating.