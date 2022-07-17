Stabbing Victim Arrested for Assault on Methow Street

A domestic disturbance on Methow Street resulted in a 16-year-old boy stabbing his mom’s 35-year-old boyfriend.

The victim was later arrested for assaulting the suspect after his release from Central Washington Hospital.

He was stabbed twice on his torso and once near his neck/chin area, all of which were non-life threatening injuries.

Wenatchee Police Sergeant Gary Bryant said this case is an ongoing investigation.

Updates will be provided when more information becomes readily available.