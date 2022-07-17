Stabbing Victim Arrested for Assault on Methow Street
A domestic disturbance on Methow Street resulted in a 16-year-old boy stabbing his mom’s 35-year-old boyfriend.
The victim was later arrested for assaulting the suspect after his release from Central Washington Hospital.
He was stabbed twice on his torso and once near his neck/chin area, all of which were non-life threatening injuries.
Wenatchee Police Sergeant Gary Bryant said this case is an ongoing investigation.
Updates will be provided when more information becomes readily available.