Serve Wenatchee holds their annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Saturday, May 10 and they're searching for volunteers.

Stamp Out Hunger is a nationwide ovement organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers. Each second Saturday in May, they collect donations of non-perishable food items to benefit local food pantries.

The food Serve Wenatchee receives from this drive supplements the food they purchase for their Fresh Hope Market. Last year, Serve Wenatchee received almost 16,000 pounds of food.

Volunteers will unload and weigh food as it arrives from mail carriers. They will also pick up food from the post office sorting facility and haull it back to the warehouse and weigh it. You could also help sort food into boxes by categories.

Serve Wenatchee asks volunteers to be able to lift 30 pounds. The organization says it is a physical day including being outside in the weather on your feet and lifting heavy boxes.

You can learn more when you click here.