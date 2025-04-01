Glaze Bakery in East Wenatchee receives a notice from the state Department of Revenue stating their taxpayer certificate of registration is revoked.

According to the notice, the Department of Revenue issued Tax Warrants against them on July 11, August 8, and November 26, 2024. They are for unpaid taxes, increases, or penalties in an amount totaling $18,005.44.

"The Department of Revenue filed the Tax Warrants with the Douglas County Superior Court Clerk... The Tax Warrants remain unpaid more than 30 days after they were filed," the notice states. "It is hereby ordered by the Washington State Department of Revenue that the taxpayer's certificate of registration is revoked."

The notice says it is unlawful for any person to engage in business after revocation of a Certificate of Registration, and if the business violates this notice, the people operating shall be guilty of a Class C felony with all cases immediately referred to the Prosecuting Attorney.

Glaze Bakery did not respond to a request for comment on whether they will re-open. This story may be updated with a response from the business.