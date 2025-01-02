Amid recent mass casualty incidents in New Orleans and Las Vegas, the Washington State Patrol is seeking to quell public consternation.

Asked about the likelihood of such an attack in Washington, Chief John R. Batiste says, "We have no reports of any additional or unique threats at this time."

"However," Batiste caveats, "in an age of increased conflict and division, we will reiterate our standing advice to anyone - always stay situationally aware and be ready to avoid, escape from, appropriately react to or report dangerous situations when you are in public."

Get our free mobile app

"Whether at work or simply out and about, it is always a good idea to make note of your best exit routes in case there is an emergency. And, of course, if you see something, say something. Don't ever hesitate to call 911 or alert nearby security or police if you sense danger or see someone acting suspiciously."

"More often than not, there is a simple and innocent explanation and outcome. But just in case, please be aware and vigilant."

As for these two travesties specifically, Batiste says, "Our thoughts and prayers are extended to everyone who has been impacted."

"The heartless taking of innocent life, the causing of significant injuries and the use of explosive violence have no place in our society. The Washington State Patrol appreciates the good work being done by local, state and federal law enforcement in responding to and investigating both of these cases."

"We are especially appreciative of the two New Orleans police officers injured in the attack and wish them and all the other surviving victims full and speedy recoveries."

Batiste has headed up the State Patrol for nearly 20 years. It was announced in late December that Gov.-elect Ferguson would retain Batiste.