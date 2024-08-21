Stayman Flats Fire Mostly “Boxed In” At 3,400 Acres

State fire crews are now handling the Stayman Flats Fire south and west of Chelan.

The transition was made at 7 am Wednesday, allowing local fire departments to return to their bases.

The fire has burned 3,400 acres between Lake Chelan and the Columbia River.

Chelan Fire and Rescue Chief Brandon Asher led the local firefighting effort. He says the fire is boxed in, thanks to the help of aircraft sent in by the state and from other fires.

"We had one of the best air shows that I've seen in a long time," said Asher. "We had, I believe nine air tankers at one point dropping retardant and water, and really helped box in the fire."

About 70 crew members from the Pioneer and Easy fires helped firefighters from Chelan and Douglas counties

Asher is hopeful the state firefighting team can get the fire put out in fairly short order. He said the fire did not expand out of its footprint overnight.

"The day shift is hopefully going to make sure the retardant has held and keep the fire in the box that it's in now and start mopping up the edges and putting it out."

There are still some Level 3 evacuations in place after most of the area was reduced to level 2 Tuesday night.

The Stayman Flats Fire was first reported at about 1:45 pm Tuesday.

It was burning in brush and grass and was threatening home and infrastructure Tuesday afternoon. State mobilization was granted at 5:00 pm Tuesday.