Step Afrika! Steps Into Wenatchee With National Tour
A touring dance company dedicated to the African-American tradition of "stepping" has a performance in Wenatchee in April.
Step Afrika! is a non-profit organization that tours nationally and internationally, presents residencies and workshops worldwide, and uses "stepping" as an educational tool.
The Wenatchee performance is April 11th at Numerica Performing Arts Center. (PAC)
The PAC's Alex Haley says Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by fraternities and sororities at historically African American universities or HBCU's with traditional West and Southern African dances plus an array of contemporary dance and art forms for a compelling artistic experience. For more information on Step Afrika!
To get details on the Wenatchee performance and tickets through NumericaPAC.org