East Wenatchee Police Capture Suspect After High-Speed Jeep Chase

Photo Credit | Unsplash

East Wenatchee Police say a dramatic stolen vehicle case ended in an arrest Friday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m., officers were alerted that a navy-blue Jeep Cherokee — reported stolen just minutes earlier in Wenatchee — was in the area of 9th Street Northeast and Eastmont Avenue. Police soon found the Jeep parked and unoccupied in the 800 block of Garden Plaza.

When the suspect returned, officers tried to block the vehicle to make an arrest. Instead, the suspect jumped in, smashed into a parked car, and then rammed an East Wenatchee patrol car head-on before taking off.

Officers deployed spike strips, deflating three of the Jeep’s four tires. The suspect led police on a chase, hitting speeds of 60 miles an hour on North Kentucky Avenue, before officers performed a PIT maneuver near South Kentucky and 4th Street Southeast — bringing the Jeep to a stop.

The suspect tried to run but was caught immediately. Police say no one was hurt, including the officer whose patrol car was struck.

