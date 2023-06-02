Structure Fire in Peshastin Destroys Tool Shed and Several Pine Trees

Chelan County Firefighters extinguished a structure fire that burned down a tool shed and burned several pine trees in Peshastin Thursday morning.

At 2:02 a.m., firefighters were called out to a brush fire, with neighbors claiming they heard fireworks coming out of the 4000 block of Camas Creek Road in Peshastin.

When firefighters arrived to find a tool shed had already burned down, with roughly six pine trees still ablaze.

Chelan County Fire District 6 Chief Andy Lee said the ‘pops’ neighbors were hearing were actually from the propane tank inside the tool shed, along with noise from the trees burning.

Lee said the fire also destroyed a plow truck and a vehicle close to the shed. A third vehicle had minor damage from the fire.

Around 7 a.m., firefighters were finished mopping up the fire.

Nobody was injured.

Cause of the fire is unknown at this time.