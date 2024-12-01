100 local families are, well, stuffed following a starchy Thanksgiving meal courtesy of Walmart and Wenatchee School District law enforcement.

For the second time in as many years, a school bus was stuffed to the brim with Thanksgiving meal ingredients: canned veggies, instant mashed potatoes, gravy mix, cornmeal and so on.

The items were donated by Walmart shoppers. The actual packing was done by SROs like Officer Corey Fuller, pictured here, as well as volunteers and administrative staff.

Get our free mobile app

The inaugural 'Stuff the Bus' food drive reportedly fed 50 low-income families. This year's recipient list was larger by a factor of two. Is this indicative of worsening poverty in the district?

Click here to read about food insecurity in Washington.