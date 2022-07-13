Summer Concerts Return To Centennial Park

The Wenatchee Parks & Recreation Department’s Summer Concert Series has returned to the Valley.

The shows take place at Centennial Park every Friday through August 5 and Recreation Supervisor, Caryl Andre, says there’s more than just music to enjoy.

“We have a food truck down there, so you can hang out and have something with your family. We’ve also got kids’ activities. And it’s all free!”

Andre adds that there’s also a spot for adults to mingle too.

“The museum hosts a beer and wine garden behind the park (and) there’s a nice view of the concert from their property. So you can have a drink (and) it’s a really nice place to hang out with adults.”

The concerts start at 7 p.m. and usually end by 9:30 p.m.