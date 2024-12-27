The Chelan County Sheriff’s Department has identified a suspect in their investigation of the Leavenworth Gazebo Park vandalism on December 22nd.

Around 1am, a man was observed driving a pickup truck and doing spin outs in the park near the Front Street Gazebo and caused excessive damage.



Deputies have identified the driver of the truck as Zachary Soltis, a resident of Texas.

In a press release, Sheriff Mike Morrison said there there is probable cause for Soltis' arrest for Malicious Mischief 2nd Degree and Reckless Driving.



The Sheriff's Office is working with the Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to file charges against Soltis.