Target Officially Reopens

Target will officially reopen Wednesday Morning at 8 a.m. after being closed for roughly three weeks due to last month’s arson incident.

An unnamed suspect lit a fire in the seasonal section of the store on May 29. The fire was quickly extinguished by an employee.

Inventory had to be pulled from the store after the arson incident, which led to the store’s shutdown.

Target's Public Relations Lead Brian Harper-Tibaldo states that the store replaced all merchandise within the store and can now resume operations.

Employees were compensated for their lost time.