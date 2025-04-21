Teen Facing Felony Charges After High-Speed Chase On I-90

An 18-year-old Kennewick man has been arraigned in Kittitas County after he allegedly led police on a high-speed pursuit on Interstate-90 near Ellensburg earlier this month.

John Gomez is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including felony eluding, driving without a license, and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Get our free mobile app

He was arrested after reportedly leading Washington State Patrol troopers on a chase at speeds reaching 115 mph in a vehicle with no license plates.

The pursuit ended after roughly five miles when troopers ordered all four occupants of the vehicle to exit at gunpoint without further incident.

The vehicle's interior reportedly had a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana.

Gomez remains in custody with future court appearances scheduled.