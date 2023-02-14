The goofiest Event at Mission Ridge Wenatchee Comes This Spring.

Plan now to see or be part of the craziest snow competition in Wenatchee Washington. It all happens at the Mission Ridge Ski & Snowboard Resort Saturday March 25th at around 4 pm. Think of it as a kinetic sculpture on skis or a snow board running downhill and off a jump. The landing can be spectacular or tragic depending on your point of view.

YouTube Alek Komarnitsky YouTube Alek Komarnitsky loading...

You can put together your own team to design, build and launch your own dummy off a massive jump.

The rules are simple:

Must have human or animal characteristics.

Must be at least 36" tall.

Must be on a snowboard or skis - no sleds.

Must weigh no more than 75 lbs.

No motorization or explosives allowed.

Teams are responsible for the clean-up of all their dummy parts.

YouTube Alek Komarnitsky YouTube Alek Komarnitsky loading...

If you start building now you will be ready for the “big show”. Prizes will be awarded in several categories. Longest Launch For Each Category, Most Creative, Most Likely to Survive, Judge’s Choice, Best Carnage.

You can find all the details at www.missionridge.com/events/dummy-downhill

Several years ago, I was invited to be a judge for the event and I have to say it was the most fun I had all spring. The sun was out, the sky was blue and every time an entrant landed parts went flying.

YouTube Alek Komarnitsky YouTube Alek Komarnitsky loading...

I have decided to field my own Dummy Downhill team. It will be “the Quake 102.1 d'yer mak'er’s.” I hope to see you at the competition.

All the Dummy's Jumping at the 2016 Mission Ridge Dummy Downhill

YouTube Alek Komarnitsky https://youtu.be/AHYqQbY16Ns