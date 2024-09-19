Third Man Wanted In Bridgeport Shooting Now In Custody

A third man wanted in connection with a gang-related shooting near Bridgeport last month is now behind bars.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Ruben Garcia-Ramirez turned himself in at the Wenatchee Police Department this week.

Get our free mobile app

Garcia-Ramirez had been wanted for his role in a barrage of gunfire that occurred in the ten block of Richards Avenue near State Route 173 on August 11.

No one was injured but multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene and investigators haven't said if they believe anyone was specifically targeted by the gunfire.

Three days after the shooting, deputies arrested 28-year-old Rosendo Saucedo, Jr. and 29-year-old Ivan Garcia-Ramirez, but were unable to locate Ruben Garcia-Ramirez, who is facing charges of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and aiming or discharging a firearm.

Saucedo is accused of drive-by shooting, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of first-degree assault, and violation of a domestic violence protection order with two prior convictions, while Ivan Garcia-Ramirez has been charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer and making false or misleading statements to a public servant.

All three men are currently being held in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.