Three Fires in Wenatchee Valley During Mother’s Day Weekend

Firefighters were busy extinguishing three fires in the Wenatchee Valley area this weekend.

The first call Wenatchee Valley Fire department received came in at 4:44 p.m. on Saturday evening, with a brush fire located at Indian Cliffs Lane at the Palisades in Douglas County.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Spokesperson Kay McKellar said the fire was wind-driven, threatening neighboring homes, and was located in difficult terrain. Crews requested helicopter assistance for water drops.

Firefighters were able to isolate the fire to three acres and was extinguished at 6:12 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

The following Sunday morning around 1 a.m., firefighters were called out to a commercial fire at the Thai Kitchen, located in the 1200 block of Mission Street in Wenatchee.

The fire was confined to the kitchen on the back side of the restaurant, with some damage to the exterior, along with minimal structural damage. The fire was extinguished at 2:37 a.m.

McKellar said there were two employees in the restaurant at the time.

At 6:30 a.m., there was a residential fire at the 2010 block of North Ashland Avenue in East Wenatchee that needed assistance.

The fire was contained to a corner of the home outside, with firefighters ensuring there was no damage to the home’s overall structure.

The fire was officially put out at 7:35 a.m.

Cause of the fires are currently under investigation.