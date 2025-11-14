Three Injured In Hit-&-Run Crash On I-90 Near Ritzville

Police in Adams County are searching for a hit-and-run driver who injured three people in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate-90 on Thursday evening.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 8:20 p.m. about 12 miles east of Ritzville when the unknown driver of a sedan traveling at a high rate of speed rear-ended a station wagon driven by 51-year-old Jeremy R. Zwiefel of Olympia.

Zwiefel and both of his passengers, 49-year-old Heather J. Tschaekofske of Olympia and a 15-year-old male whose name is being withheld, suffered injuries in the crash and were all transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for treatment.

Troopers say both vehicles spun numerous times upon impact and Zwiefel's vehicle also rolled several times.

A State Patrol report indicates the driver of the sedan who caused the wreck fled on foot from the scene afterwards and no description of them was provided by witnesses.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact law enforcement.