Three Jailed After Theft Near George

Three Quincy residents are in jail after police say they were found in possession of stolen property near George late last week.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a reported fuel theft at around 6:30 a.m. last Thursday near Road 7 Southwest and Beverly-Burke Road Southwest.

Witnesses reported seeing three people fleeing the scene in a pickup truck and were able to provide the license plate number to deputies, who discovered the vehicle in a driveway about 45 minutes later after it ran out of gas.

Deputies found several large containers filled with approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel and several car batteries, along with a large fuel pump in the bed of the pickup.

They arrested 37-year-old Juan Vasquez-Hernandez, 39-year-old Danielle Bruggman, and 45-year-old Armando Sepulveda for investigation of third-degree theft and second-degree trespassing.

Investigators say the pickup truck used during the theft had a gasoline-powered motor and does not run on diesel fuel.

The pickup was impounded pending a search warrant.