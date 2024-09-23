Three Jailed For Drive-By Shooting In Moses Lake

Three people are in custody following a drive-by shooting in Moses Lake on Sunday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the incident took place around 12:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Lowry Drive.

"Witnesses at the location reported that a vehicle pulled up in front of their house," says Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman. "The occupants of the vehicle yelled obscenities, flashed gang signs, and sped away while the backseat passenger fired two rounds in the direction of the witnesses."

A short time after the shooting, the suspects' vehicle was located on Northshore Drive, a dead-end street in Moses Lake, where one adult male and two juvenile males were taken into custody.

The adult male, 19-year-old Jesus Cervantes of Moses Lake - who was identified as the passenger in the backseat that fired the shots, is now facing charges on several counts of assault and drive-by shooting.

The two juveniles are also facing charges of drive-by shooting.

No one was injured in the shooting, which is believed to be gang related.