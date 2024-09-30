Three Juveniles Found After Escaping From Group Home

Three juveniles have been returned to custody after their disappearance from a group home in East Wenatchee over the weekend.

The East Wenatchee Police Department says 18-year-old Joseph Valenzuela, 17-year-old Charles Rivers, and a 16-year-old Jaydan McIntosh all made an unauthorized exit from the Canyon View Group Home on Sunday afternoon.

Surveillance video captured the trio leaving the grounds of the facility on foot.

Police say the three were apprehended Sunday evening in Spokane following a brief foot pursuit.

The Canyon View Group Home is designed for juveniles who are transitioning back into the community following their incarceration.