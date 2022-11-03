Three Man Charged For Injuring Colville Tribal Officer During Chase

There are now formal charges against three suspects in the shooting deaths of two men in Keller and the injuring a tribal police officer in Nespelem last month.

Zachary Holt, Curry Pinkham and Dezmonique Tenzsley were charged Tuesday in federal court in Spokane for shooting and injuring the tribal officer, who is a federal employee.

Charges have not been finalized against the three in the deaths of the two men.

The officer was shot and injured in the forearm during a car chase with the suspects that was eventually called off on the day of the crime.

The three men were arrested the next day.

The shootings took place on Oct. 20.

Tenzsley and Holt were arrested on Oct. 21 while being held at gunpoint by a homeowner in his backyard after they were spotted allegedly trespassing. Pinkham was arrested in Elmer City later that same day.

Holt, Pinkham and Tenzley were charged in court Tuesday with 'assault on a federal officer' and 'discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.' Tenzley was also charged with 'felon in possession of ammunition.

Affidavits in the case name Kris Brakebill as the Colville Tribal Police Sergeant who was shot and injured while chasing the suspect, who were in a red sedan on the night of the shooting.

Brakebill said he reached speeds of 80-85 miles an hour during the chase, which came to a stop twice before he was shot.

Two women were inside the red sedan during the chase, but were allowed to get out at one point. The affidavit states that one of the women assisted police in identifying the suspects.